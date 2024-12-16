Revamped visitors' gallery in UP House unveiled, speaker gifts original copy of Constitution to CM

Lucknow, Dec 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the renovated visitors' gallery in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday ahead of the start of the Winter Session.

On the occasion, Speaker Satish Mahana presented an original copy of the Constitution to the chief minister, his two deputies, the opposition leader, and the parliamentary affairs minister.

Copies of the Constitution will also be distributed to all assembly members.

At 10:30 am on the first day of the Winter Session, members entered the assembly where Mahana, Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, and Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey occupied the designated chairs near the speaker's podium.

Mahana invited Adityanath to inaugurate the renovated visitors' gallery. As the chief minister pressed the remote button, the curtains over the gallery parted and illuminated the House.

Following the inauguration, Mahana presented original copies of the Constitution to the chief minister and the other key dignitaries.

Adityanath, along with the guests, also released books documenting the contributions of all chief ministers and opposition leaders since Independence.

In his address, Adityanath praised Mahana for transforming the assembly into a "robust democratic institution" during his nearly three-year tenure and "for integrating modern advancements such as transitioning to a paperless assembly, introducing e-Vidhan, and amending rules dating back to 1952".

The chief minister also reassured the opposition, saying, "Differences on issues are natural but dialogue must not be disrupted." He noted that gifting original copies of the Constitution to the members was a significant gesture ahead of the 75th year of its adoption.

"Every page of this document reflects the spirit and vision of India and presents our philosophy," he said, emphasising BR Ambedkar's role as chairman of the drafting committee.

Speaker Mahana said law graduate members would receive English copies of the Constitution while other members would receive the Hindi version.

Earlier in the day, opposition members had entered the assembly and made sarcastic remarks about the subdued lighting and curtains over the gallery.

Samajwadi Party member Samarpal Singh had quipped that "everything has been left in darkness" while one of his party colleagues remarked, "The entire state is engulfed in darkness." Party MLA Nafees Ahmed had also taken a jab.

During Adityanath's address, Samajwadi Party member Indrani Devi entered the House but tripped while heading to her seat. Fellow members immediately came to her aid.

The Winter Session began with a mix of ceremonial gestures and light exchanges, and marked a significant step in the modernisation of the assembly with the unveiling of the renovated visitors' gallery.