Revamping Yamuna riverfront top priority: Parvesh Verma

New Delhi: BJP leader Parvesh Verma, who is one of the key contenders for the Delhi chief minister's post, on Sunday said that developing the Yamuna riverfront will be a key priority for his party.

Talking to reporters after paying homage to his father and former chief minister Sahib Singh Verma in his native village in Mundka here, he said the previous government had neglected rural areas of Delhi and the roads are in a bad condition. "Revamping the Yamuna riverfront will be one of our main priorities," Verma said.

He also said that he is committed to completing the unfinished works of his father.

Expressing gratitude for the support received by the BJP in Delhi, he said, "With the blessings of the people of Delhi and the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will work towards building a beautiful Delhi that takes care of all sections of society".

Verma's political currency skyrocketed with his stupendous victory over AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi by 4,089 votes, positioning him as a potential claimant to the top post in the upcoming BJP government.