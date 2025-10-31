Revanth Reddy accuses BRS, BJP of maintaining 'bond', stalling developments in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 31 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday accused the BRS and BJP of maintaining a "bond" and attacked BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for spreading "canards" against the Congress government and creating "hurdles" for the development of the state.

Launching an election campaign in support of party candidate V Naveen Yadav for the Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll here, Revanth Reddy alleged that Kishan Reddy was stalling development of Hyderabad by obstructing expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project and Musi rejuvenation project.

"The BJP leaders maintaining secret relations with BRS and the BJP’s victory in eight Lok Sabha seats (during 2024 polls) was an evidence for it. Did the two Union Ministers (Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar) bring any funds to the state," he asked.

He charged that the BJP MPs are canvassing in Jubilee Hills without asking for funds from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for development of Telangana.

Stating that the Congress has taken up development projects worth Rs 4,000 crore in Secunderabad Cantonment after the party won the by-election there, the CM appealed to the Jubilee Hills voters to support the Congress candidate Naveen Yadav.

"It is high time for development of the constituency and not the sentiment. It will be a historic mistake if the Congress nominee is not voted to win the by-election," he said.

Revanth Reddy also hit out at BRS Working President KT Rama Rao for not taking care of Jubilee Hills during his tenure as the Municipal Administration and Urban development minister for 10 years.

"The then (BRS) rulers looted the state and never visited Jubilee Hills to address the public grievances," he further alleged.

The chief minister also questioned the BJP for raising objections on inducting Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin as a minister in his Cabinet.

"Why is the BJP so upset after Azharuddin is given a ministerial post," he asked.

Revanth Reddy said that he will take the responsibility of the development of Jubilee Hills with the support of Azharuddin and Naveen Yadav soon after the by-elections.

The high-stakes bypoll to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency here would take place on November 11, with votes to be counted on November 14.

The bypoll is necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack. PTI VVK/GDK VVK KH