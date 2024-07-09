Revanth Reddy accuses BRS of trying to gain political mileage on youth unemployment

Hyderabad, Jul 9 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday accused the BRS of trying to gain political mileage by instigating the youth of the state on the issue of unemployment.

Speaking at a meeting of ruling Congress activists at Mahabubnagar, Reddy alleged that the BRS leaders made some people belonging to poor and backward sections hold fasts over the issues of unemployed youth.

He dared BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and senior BRS MLA T Harish Rao (a cousin of Rama Rao) to go on an indefinite fast in support of their demand for postponement of Group services recruitment exams.

The NSUI and Youth Congress activists would ensure that Rama Rao and Harish Rao do not face any trouble in carrying out their fast, he said.

"I am appealing to the students. They (BRS) are hatching a conspiracy to build their party over the dead bodies of students... They are trying to gain political mileage by provoking some students," he said.

He blamed the "coaching centre mafia" for the protests by some in support of demands related to unemployed youth and alleged that they are seeking postponement of exams to make money to the tune of crores of rupees.

Reddy pointed out that the state government would lose nothing if the exams are postponed, but the job aspirants would suffer.

The CM accused the previous BRS government of not conducting competitive exams properly during its 10-year rule.

Noting that job notifications were issued in 2022 (when BRS was in power), he said the job aspirants are already preparing for the exams.

Reddy asked the Congress activists to inform parents of job aspirants that his government would conduct competitive exams and provide jobs.

Responding to BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao's criticism over his party MLAs and MLCs switching over to Congress in recent weeks, Reddy recalled that the former CM had admitted Congress MLAs into the BRS fold when he was in power.

Reddy, who is also PCC president, also alleged that BRS and BJP worked together to dislodge his government even before it completed one month in office.

He further alleged, without elaborating, that Rama Rao and Harish Rao "were moving around Modi like a cat" in Delhi for the last four days seeking help.

Crediting the Congress workers for the party's success in the recent elections, he said the party workers would get recognition.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao, in a post on X, said Revanth Reddy had promised recruitment of 25,000 teachers under District Selection Committee (DSC) system and wondered what happened to it.

The government is suppressing the protests by DSC aspirants using police, he charged.

The state government had announced recruitment of over 11,000 teachers.