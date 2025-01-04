Revanth Reddy asks Irrigation dept to prepare report on Polavaram project's impact on Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 4 (PTI) Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday asked the Irrigation department to prepare a report with support from IIT Hyderabad on the implications of Andhra Pradesh's multi-purpose Polavaram project for Telangana.

Advertisment

The CM, during a meeting with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior officials, said that the report be prepared within a month.

A special officer will be appointed to coordinate with the IIT Hyderabad team, according to an official release.

The chief minister also directed that a comprehensive study be conducted on the "threat posed by the construction of the Polavaram project" to the famous Lord Ram temple in Bhadrachalam.

Advertisment

The officials informed Reddy that the temple town of Bhadrachalam faced submergence during the 2022 floods, which saw a flow of 27 lakh cusecs of water.

The irrigation officials also brought to the CM's attention the construction of the Godavari Banakacherla project by the Andhra Pradesh government. They informed that the project was being undertaken using floodwaters and "without obtaining any permission".

The CM directed the officials to notify the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary about the Telangana government's objections to the project.

Advertisment

Reddy also instructed the irrigation officials to send letters to the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) and, if necessary, to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti to protect Telangana's interests.

The Polavaram Irrigation Project is located on the Godavari river. This multi-purpose project aims to develop irrigation potential for over 4 lakh hectares. It also plans to generate 960 MW of hydroelectric power, provide drinking water to about 28 lakh people in 600 villages, and divert water to the Krishna river basin, official sources said. PTI SJR SSK SJR KH