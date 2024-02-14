Revanth Reddy attacks KCR, says will remain in CM post for 10 years

Hyderabad, Feb 14 (PTI) Dismissing BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao's comments that his party would come back to power again, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday asserted that he would remain in the post for 10 years.

If Rao wants to come to power, the youth who have got jobs now would question the former CM who had "looted" the state and "sacrificed" it for the sake of his family, he said.

He was addressing an event here where he handed over appointment letters to newly-recruited police constables.

"He (Rao) says he will come (to power) again. How can you come? You say you are not able to walk and move in a wheelchair. How can you come?" Reddy said.

Observing that it is his responsibility to create jobs and livelihood opportunities in public and private sectors, Revanth Reddy said he would work tirelessly for the welfare of youth for the next 10 years.

"I will be in this position for 10 years. If you bless, 'Indirama Rajyam' (welfare rule of former PM Indira Gandhi) would be there for another 10 years," he said.

"Chandrasekhar Rao, I am throwing this straight challenge at you. He (Rao) says he will come to power soon. Let's see how you will come. I am here and I will see what you are up to," he said.

Rao, also known as KCR, is not attending the ongoing Assembly session but addressed a party public meeting at Nalgonda on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy said.

Rao has not secured Telangana's share of water and not completed the projects that should have been done despite being in power for 10 years, the Chief Minister alleged.

Rao is "cursing" his government though it assumed office only 69 days ago, Revanth Reddy said.

He attacked the BRS president for agreeing Telangana's share was 299 TMC of Krishna river water, leaving 512 TMC to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Revanth Reddy claimed that Rao sought to win the recent Assembly polls by raking up people's sentiment in favour of Telangana when his "secret friend" AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy sent hundreds of policemen to the Nagarjuna Sagar project on the night of November 29 before polling started on November 30.

This has led to "PM Narendra Modi deploying CRPF" personnel to the Nagarjuna Sagar project, he said.

He claimed that Rao neither attended the Assembly session nor "came out of his house" to fight against the Centre to protect the state's interests.

The former CM did not bother about providing jobs to the youth, but saw to it that several of his family members got key posts, he alleged.

Observing that his government would strive to uphold people's trust, he said it is his government's responsibility to fill two lakh government posts in the days to come.

The Chief Minister said about 13,500 youth were recruited in the drive on Wednesday.

BRS MLA T Harish Rao, a nephew of the former CM, is questioning the need to organise a public event to hand over appointment letters as the letters can be sent to the homes of the selected candidates, he said.

But, the government is organising an event as it wants to share the happiness of the youth who have got jobs, he added.

Addressing a public meeting at Nalgonda on Tuesday, Rao exuded confidence that the BRS would come back to power with "double speed." PTI SJR SJR SS