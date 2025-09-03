Revanth Reddy dismisses Kavitha's allegations, says he won’t get involved with 'dirty people'

Hyderabad, Sep 3 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday dismissed allegations by former BRS leader K Kavitha of a "tacit understanding" with BRS MLA T Harish Rao, saying he "does not need to be involved with such dirty people." He added that he "should not be dragged into the BRS family disputes." Addressing an event in his native Mahabubnagar district, Reddy accused the BRS (without naming the party) of "fostering an environment in which rival parties could not survive." "False cases were filed against political opponents who aspired to become MLAs," he alleged.

In a veiled reference to internal family disputes within the BRS, he claimed they "revolved around the distribution of alleged ill-gotten wealth." "One says Revanth Reddy is behind Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar. Another says Revanth Reddy is behind K Kavitha. Telangana people have already rejected you. Will anyone stand by you? I am behind and work for the four crore Telangana people. I don't have so much time," he claimed.

"People have already rejected you. You are like an expired thousand-rupee note. That party would go down with the passage of time," he said.

He also compared the situation with other political parties. "Janata Party had popularity once, which has now disappeared, and the TDP was an amazing party that gave opportunities to many. However, the TDP is now facing a problem in Telangana due to conspiracies of some," he claimed.

Reddy questioned the survival of the BRS. "How can you survive after committing so many evil acts?" he claimed.

Discussing his priorities, Reddy said, "Education and irrigation are my focus, as they drive employment generation." Earlier in the day, Kavitha, suspended from BRS, alleged at a press conference that her cousin and BRS leader T Harish Rao had a "tacit understanding" with Reddy.

Kavitha, daughter of party founder and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also announced quitting as Member of the Legislative Council and indicated there was "pressure" on her father to act against her. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK KH