Revanth Reddy invites Vaishnaw to Telangana Rising Global Summit

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday called on Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Parliament and invited him to participate in the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit.

The summit is scheduled for December 8-9 at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, Reddy briefed Vaishnaw on the Vision Document proposed to be unveiled at the summit, according to a state government statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and several MPs, including Mallu Ravi, Kunduru Raghurveer Reddy, Suresh Shetkar, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Kadiyam Kavya, Gaddam Vamshi Krishna, and Anil Kumar Yadav, were present at the meeting.

On Tuesday, the chief minister had met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and extended a similar invitation for the summit. PTI LUX DV DV