Revanth Reddy lashes out at BJP, alleges PM Modi insulted Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has hit out at the BJP and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi insulted Telangana in the past with comments on the state's formation in Parliament.

Modi had commented that the then Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government closed the doors of Parliament when the bill for Telangana's formation was passed and that "mother (Andhra Pradesh)" was "killed" to give birth to the "child (Telangana)", Revanth Reddy claimed.

The Congress fulfilled the promise of Telangana's formation though it was decimated in Andhra Pradesh (post bifurcation), the chief minister said on Sunday.

Does Modi have the right to seek votes in Telangana when he insulted the state, he asked while addressing a rally in support of the Congress' Bhuvanagiri candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Modi has not fulfilled the assurances given to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, including setting up a steel plant, railway coach factory and others in the state, Revanth Reddy said.

He also alleged that "democratic systems are collapsing" in the country with the misuse of institutions under the Modi regime.

The INDIA bloc should win to safeguard the Constitution, he said.

The Congress is contesting the elections with support of the Left parties in Telangana, with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka visiting their offices and holding consultations, Revanth Reddy said.

Alleging that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao did not treat the Left parties with respect, he said the Congress never insulted them despite there being differences of opinion.

Attacking the BRS, Revanth Reddy claimed that Rao, also known as KCR, will "mortgage to Modi" even if his party wins one seat in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BRS had supported the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre on demonetisation, GST, triple talaq, abolition of Article 370 and others and KCR never "fought" against Modi on any issue, he said.

He also lambasted KCR over his alleged comments that the Congress government in the state would fall.

Revanth Reddy, who is also the Congress' Telangana unit chief, highlighted the implementation of his party's poll promises, including free travel for women in state-run RTC buses, supply of LPG cylinders for Rs 500 and free power up to 200 units to the poor.