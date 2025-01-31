Revanth Reddy lays foundation stone for new Osmania General Hospital building in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 31 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new building of state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) here.

To be constructed in 26 acres of land, the new hospital complex will have 2,000 beds capacity in 32 lakh Sq Ft of space.

The scientifically designed facility, set to come up at Goshamahal, with state-of-the-art facilities, would comprise 29 major and 12 minor operation theatres, with facilities for robotic surgery and a dedicated transplant theatre.

The new hospital complex will also house an academic block with nursing, dental and physiotherapy colleges.

Work on designing of the new hospital began on a war-footing under the Revanth Reddy government and all plans, sanctions and issues were cleared in a record-time to pave the way for the laying of the foundation stone, an official release had earlier said.

The pride-of-Hyderabad OGH has a rich legacy and history. It was established in 1919 by Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of Hyderabad. It was initially established as the Afzalgunj Hospital in 1866 by Salar Jung I. PTI GDK KH