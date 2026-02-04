Revanth Reddy-led regime is indulging in 'appeasement politics': BJP prez Nitin Nabin

Hyderabad, Feb 4 (PTI) BJP president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday alleged that the Revanth Reddy-led government in Telangana is indulging in "appeasement politics" and is suppressing the Telugu people, language, and the present social fabric.

Addressing the party workers at Mahabubnagar, Nabin said the CM openly raised slogans that destroy culture and Sanatani traditions and slogans like "Congress in Muslim, Muslim in Congress" reflected the mindset behind their politics.

Temples in Telangana came under attack in the Congress government, he further alleged.

"Congress works only for Muslim vote-bank politics, not for the general public. The people of Telangana and Telugu-speaking people mean nothing to them," he slammed the grand old party.

The BJP leader further alleged that in Telangana, the Wakf Board has become one of the richest boards in the country, owning nearly 77,000 acres of land, which shows how the government is deliberately working to strengthen the Wakf Board at the cost of society at large.

He alleged that both the BRS and Congress governments failed to fulfil promises made to the people of Telangana.

Nabin said announcements of high speed rail corridors, turmeric board shows NDA government’s commitment to Telangana's development. PTI SJR GDK KH