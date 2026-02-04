Revanth Reddy regime in Telangana indulging in 'appeasement politics': BJP prez Nitin Nabin

Hyderabad, Feb 4 (PTI) BJP president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reached the peak of "appeasement politics" and also suppressed Telugu language and culture.

Nabin, who kicked off BJP's campaign for the February 11 municipal polls in Telangana at a convention of party workers in Mahabubnagar, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the country's trade deal with the European Union and the cut in tariffs to 18 per cent by the US.

Referring to Reddy's remarks of 'Congress means Muslims and Muslims means Congress' in November last year, Nabin said the comments hurt the country's culture and 'Sanatani' traditions.

"The CM's comments also show that Congress works only for Muslim vote-bank politics, not for the people. The people of Telangana and Telugu-speaking people mean nothing to them," he slammed the grand old party.

Nabin, who was on his maiden visit to Telangana after assuming the post of BJP president, said the Wakf Board in Telangana has become one of the richest boards in the country, owning nearly 77,000 acres of land, which shows how the government wants to strengthen the Wakf Board at the cost of society at large.

BJP workers would fight against the minority appeasement politics of Congress, he said.

Alleging that temples came under attack or vandalised during the Congress rule in the last two years, he said 'sanatan dharma' is the soul of India and BJP activists are ready for any sacrifices to safeguard 'Sanatan' traditions.

He warned that the Congress would not be in power for long if temples are insulted and restrictions are imposed on Hindu festivals.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi respects women and is making efforts to make women SHG members as 'Lakhpati Didi' (wealthy sister), the Congress government has not implemented its election promise of Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to poor women, Nabin said.

"This government (of Congress) is going on the path of the previous government. We can say that there is no difference between the previous (BRS) and new (Congress) governments," he said.

The Congress has deceived farmers, SC, ST and OBCs by not implementing promises made to them, including 'Rythu Bharosa' and 'Ambedkar Abhaya Hatham' schemes, he alleged.

Though the BRS has stepped down from power and Congress assumed office, "commission raj and mafia raj" is continuing, he claimed.

"We can say that a government of commission and not Congress is in power where collections are taking place everywhere. We will go to the people against the tax the government of Rahul and Revanth Reddy are collecting from people," he said.

Nabin said announcements of high speed rail corridors in the Union Budget, turmeric board in the past, among others, show the NDA government’s commitment to Telangana's development.

Referring to BJP getting 35 per cent vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP president urged the party activists and polling booth incharges to work for the party to get a vote share of 50 per cent in every booth.

Highlighting that the BJP won a series of elections in the country post 2024 Lok Sabha polls showing people's faith in the leadership of PM Modi, he cited the examples of Bihar assembly polls and civic body polls in Maharashtra, Kerala, Chandigarh and others.

Nabin, who recalled Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in the past that the BJP should win from panchayat to parliament, also said new leaders would also be promoted.

Saying that the BJP's struggle is not for power but to safeguard Telangana's future, he asked workers take a vow to make the BJP win in the 2028 assembly polls.

The Telangana BJP is hopeful that the party's prospects in municipal elections will get a boost following Nabin's visit to the state. PTI SJR GDK SJR KH