Revanth Reddy requests Telugu NRIs to invest in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 5 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said Telugu NRIs should invest in Telangana and cooperate in the development of the state.

Participating in World Telugu Federation's 12th Biennial Conference here, Reddy said the state government envisaged 2050 development plans with a slogan of ‘Telangana Rising’.

According to a release from the CMO, Reddy said the government is drafting plans to develop ‘Future City’ near here as the biggest city in the world.

He said after Hindi, Telugu is the most spoken language in the country.

"Many Telugu leaders have been active in national politics. People like Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy (former president), PV Narasimha Rao (former Prime Minister) , NT Rama Rao (former Andhra Pradesh chief minister), S Jaipal Reddy (former union minister) and M Venkaiah Naidu (former vice-president) played a key role in the country's politics. These days, the role of Telugu leaders in the country's politics has decreased," he said.

The Telangana CM said no one should forget their mother language, even if one excels in politics, film and business. "We should acquire foreign language knowledge apart from respecting our own language," he said.

The state government has been using Telugu prominently in the service of people in recent times, he said.

The two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should move forward so that they can compete with the world in development, he added. PTI VVK VVK KH