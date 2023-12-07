Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM; Mallu as Dy CM

Hyderabad: Congress legislature party leader Anumula Revanth Reddy Thursday took oath as the second Chief Minister of Telangana at the sprawling LB Stadium here.

Dalit leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was sworn-in as deputy chief minister of the state.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Noting that a 'people's government' would be assuming office today that will provide a democratic and transparent governance, Revanth Reddy made an open invitation to people to attend the event.

As per the strength of the Assembly, Telangana can have 18 ministers including CM.

The Congress wrested power from the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the recent Assembly polls and won 64 out of the total 119 seats.