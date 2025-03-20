Revanth Reddy, Telangana Cong chief Goud likely to attend Tamil Nadu CM's meeting on delimitation

Hyderabad, Mar 20 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud are likely to attend a meeting convened in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin to discuss the issue of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

Revanth Reddy and Goud are expected to attend the meeting on March 22, official sources said here on Thursday.

A DMK delegation, including party MP Kanimozhi, state minister K N Nehru and former Union minister A Raja, met Revanth Reddy in Delhi on March 13 and invited him to the meeting.

Speaking to reporters on March 13, Revanth Reddy had alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre is "conspiring against the south" in the name of delimitation.

He had said in-principle agreed to attend the meeting but would take permission from the AICC leadership.