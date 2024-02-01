Revanth Reddy to sound Cong poll bugle in Telangana with rally on Feb 2

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy would sound the poll bugle of the Congress for next year's Lok Sabha polls in the state by addressing a rally on Friday at Indervelly in Adilabad district.

State Congress vice president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy recalled that Revanth Reddy had held his first public meeting at Indervelly after becoming the party's state unit chief three years ago.

Revanth Reddy wanted to launch the campaign from the same place as he had promised to visit it again, he told PTI.

After its success in the recent Legislative Assembly polls, the Congress in Telangana is determined to win maximum number of Lok Sabha seats out of the total 17 in the forthcoming elections.

The Congress had won three seats in Telangana in the 2019 general elections.

In 1981, several Adivasis were reportedly killed at Indervelly in police firing during an agitation for the land rights of Adivasis.

A memorial would be inaugurated at Indervelly on Friday, Congress sources said.

The Adilabad (ST) Lok Sabha seat is currently held by BJP's Soyam Bapu Rao. PTI SJR SJR ROH