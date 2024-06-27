Revanth Reddy urges party to appoint new head for Telangana Congress unit

Hyderabad, Jun 27 (PTI) Chief Minister and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said he has informed the AICC to appoint a new chief to head the state unit as he is about to complete his three-year term.

Speaking to mediapersons in the national capital, Reddy said he successfully led the party through Assembly and Lok Sabha polls during his tenure.

Reddy was appointed as PCC president on June 27, 2021 and took charge on July 7 same year. His three-year term comes to an end on July 7 this year.

"I have requested AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal to appoint a new PCC president before the completion of my three-year term," he said.

Reddy said he requested the senior leadership of the party to relieve him from the responsibilities of PCC and appoint an eligible leader.

The party will take an appropriate decision in this regard, he further said.

Under Reddy's leadership, Congress emerged victorious by winning 64 seats in the 119-member state assembly elections held last year and eight Lok Sabha seats out of a total 17 in Telangana in the recently concluded general polls. PTI GDK KH