Revanth Reddy welcomes Chandrababu Naidu's proposal for meeting to resolve bifurcation issues

Hyderabad, Jul 2 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday welcomed his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu's proposal for a face-to-face meeting to resolve pending issues of state bifurcation and invited him for a 'tete-e-tete' on July 6.

In a letter addressed to Naidu, Revanth Reddy said he is in complete agreement with the former's reflections for a meeting between the two as Chief Ministers of the two Telugu states.

'It is indeed an imperative need to resolve all pending issues of the Bifurcation Act. An in-person meeting is necessary to help us build a strong foundation for mutual cooperation, exchange of ideas, and enable us to better serve our respective people," the Telangana CM said.

He said he is delighted to invite Naidu, on behalf of all people of Telangana and his government, for a tete-e-tete during the afternoon hours of July 6 at the Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy congratulated Naidu on his extraordinary victory in the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu has joined a very rare league of political leaders in Independent India who have taken oath as Chief Minister for a fourth time, he said in the letter. Revanth Reddy wished Naidu for a successful term.

Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to the Telangana Chief Minister on Monday, proposing a face-to-face meeting on July 6 to address unresolved bifurcation issues.

"It has been 10 years since bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. There have been multiple discussions concerning issues arising from the Reorganisation Act, which hold significant implications for the welfare and advancement of our states," said Naidu in the letter.

It is incumbent upon the CMs of the Telugu speaking states to foster close collaboration to ensure sustained progress and prosperity of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Naidu said, proposing the face-to-face meeting.

Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014 following the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Despite ten long years after separation, several issues such as bifurcation of assets, power bills dues, are still unresolved between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Hyderabad ceased to be the common capital for both the states from June 2 this year as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. The metropolis is now the capital city of only Telangana.