Reveals extent of dishonesty: Allahabad HC on one person having two birth certificates

Prayagraj, Nov 22 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court came down heavily on Uttar Pradesh's birth certificate issuing authorities after it found that a petitioner managed to get two certificates with different dates of birth, and said this reveals the "extent of dishonesty existing at all levels".

In its order dated November 18, a bench of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Anish Kumar Gupta directed the principal secretary, the department of medical health and the department in-charge of issuing these certificates to file a detailed affidavit.

It also sought an explanation from the principal secretary "regarding the state of affairs existing in his department, specifically in relation to the issuance of birth certificates".

The matter came to light during the hearing of a writ petition filed by Shivanki.

During the course of hearing, deputy director, UIDAI Regional Office, Lucknow, filed certain documents concerning the petitioner, including two separate birth certificates. Both certificates were issued by the registrar of births and deaths, but from two different places and with different dates of birth.

The court noted that the first certificate issued from the primary health centre in Manauta recorded the petitioner's date of birth as December 10, 2007. However, the second certificate issued from the Har Singhpur gram panchayat showed the date of birth as January 1, 2005.

The case reveals "how easy it is to get these documents made", the court said.

It also warned that such documents can be used as strong prima facie evidence of the facts stated therein, even for criminal prosecutions.

"Prima facie, it's a mess. It appears that anyone at any point in time can get a date of birth certificate issued with whichever date he or she wants from wherever in the state. In one way, this shows the extent of dishonesty existing at all levels and how easy it is to get these documents made," the bench said.

It also asked the principal secretary and the two departments to suggest steps that could be taken to ensure that only one birth certificate is issued to one person.

"If the system is broken, he shall also suggest what steps the department proposes to take forthwith to rectify this anomaly existing in the system and ensure that only one birth certificate is ever issued," it said.

