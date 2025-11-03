Revelations by Ashish Shelar echo opposition's claim on fraudulent voters: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday said the BJP has scored a “self-goal" by accepting the existence of fraudulent voters, after Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar alleged that names of the same electors have figured multiple times in several constituencies.

The party head, Uddhav Thackeray, refuted the ruling BJP's allegation of "appeasement politics" regarding alleged irregularities in the voters' list, and said the Shiv Sena (UBT) and other opposition parties have not referred to any bogus voter by religion.

Thackeray said local body polls in Maharashtra must be held only after the electoral rolls are cleaned up.

The war of words erupted after senior BJP leader Shelar accused Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray of engaging in appeasement politics and conspiring to pressure government staff ahead of the local body polls in the state.

The Opposition was attempting to create a "fake narrative," Shelar alleged.

Reacting to Raj Thackeray's earlier remarks that certain voters from Kalyan Rural, Murbad, and Bhiwandi (in neighbouring Thane district) had voted in both their constituency and in Mumbai's Malabar Hill, Shelar claimed it is the height of appeasement by these people.

"Why are only Marathi voters being targeted for duplication?" the BJP leader asked.

Citing ‘examples’ from the Karjat-Jamkhed assembly constituency, represented by Opposition NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, Shelar said, "Imran Kadar Bagwan has two entries in the same voter list. The same goes for Tabassum Abdul Mulani. How come Raj Thackeray did not see these cases but only found out about Patil and Bhoir? Why this selective outrage?" He urged the Thackeray cousins to support the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision drive, instead of targeting specific communities.

"Multiple entries of people from Muslim and other minority groups are ignored, but they only talk about Hindus, Dalits, and Marathi people. The Thackeray brothers should introspect," Shelar said.

"They are trying to create pressure on the staff and influence the upcoming elections. This is our direct allegation," he told reporters here. Addressing a press conference, Thackeray alleged the Election Commission and the Union government were "scared of Gen Z", claiming those turning 18 after July 1 will be deprived of their right to vote as the poll panel has set a cut-off date of July 1 for voter eligibility in the upcoming local body elections.

"The Election Commission should rectify errors, including duplicate and bogus names, in the voters' list. Neither Shiv Sena (UBT) nor any other opposition party has referred to any bogus voter by religion. We are not opposing elections but want them to be held only after the rolls are cleaned," Thackeray said.

Taking a swipe at Shelar, Thackeray said the minister had "shown courage" by "unknowingly" calling Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis "Maharashtra's Pappu" for not acknowledging irregularities in the voters' list.

He alleged rifts within the BJP over the issue and that Shelar has "killed many birds with one stone".

"If the BJP is demanding cleansing of electoral rolls, they should have come with us (Opposition parties) to the ECI and State Election Commission with their demands,'' Thackeray said.

"We haven't asked for voter rolls correction based on religion. We will move the court for directions to correct the voters’ list. If Shelar agrees there are problems in the list, the BJP should also be a party to the case," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the BJP has admitted the existence of fraudulent voters by raising concerns over "double voting", which he termed a "self-goal".

"Today, one faction of the BJP has spoken about double voters. Obviously, as always, since they have no achievement to show in their 11 years of regime, they resort to Hindu-Muslim politics. But more than anything, this exposes the internal fight between the two factions of the BJP," Thackeray said in an X post in reaction to Shelar 's press conference.

Referring to the Opposition’s allegations regarding the voters’ list, he added that the BJP has echoed what the Shiv Sena (UBT) had revealed earlier, "with proof".

"We have asked the Election Commission to come out clean on the voter data. The question is: will the BJP now accept what I showed and join our demand?" Aaditya asked.

Uddhav Thackeray also raised concerns over the Election Commission's Saksham app and its server, claiming irregularities could lead to wrongful deletion of names of genuine voters.

"We are exposing the corrupt practices of the Election Commission. If there are voters registered at your address who don't belong there, please point them out. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and other opposition parties have decided to approach the court seeking rectification of duplicate and bogus entries before the polls are conducted," he said.

The Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission to conduct the local body polls in the state by January 31, 2026.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena held a protest march on Saturday against alleged irregularities in the voters' list, which the Opposition has been claiming were helping the ruling BJP.

The Opposition accused the Election Commission of India of turning a blind eye to alleged voters’ roll irregularities like multiple entries, wrongful deletions, and additions etc. PTI MR GK BNM NSK