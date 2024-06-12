Revellers did raise hate slogans, says Mangaluru City Commissioner on stabbing incident

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jun 12 (PTI) Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal on Wednesday clarified that inflammatory slogans were indeed raised by a group at Boliyaru in Buntwal taluk against a particular community on June 9, which led to the incident of stabbing.

Two BJP cadres were stabbed, while another was allegedly thrashed during the clash between two groups of youths in Dakshina Kannada district. One of the groups was celebrating the swearing-in of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, police said.

Addressing a press conference here, Agarwal said that following the sloganeering, another group of youths had attacked the slogan-raising youths.

"The head of a local mosque had also complained about the inflammatory slogans, and we have corroborated the events that led to untoward incidents in Boliyaru," Agarwal said.

"We have formed three teams to nab all the attackers. Out of a group of 30-40 persons we have arrested 13 people so far, and more are expected to be nabbed soon. Those who got stabbed and injured (three of them) are out of danger and have received treatment at the local hospital," he said.

Police had earlier merely said that a group of revellers had shouted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' as they passed along a road near a mosque on Sunday, and the youths who had gathered in front of the mosque objected to the slogans, which had led to the stabbing.

Later, the police commissioner clarified that the violent clash took place over the 'hate' slogans raised by the revellers. PTI CORR AMP AMP ANE