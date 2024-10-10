Revellers stuck mid-air on swing at Durga Puja event in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Revellers were stuck mid-air on a swing, causing panic among the attendees at a Durga Puja event in Shahdara, officials said on Wednesday.

A purported video of the incident surfaced online.

The incident occurred at the Shri Balaji Ramleela Mela on Monday, held at the CBD Ground in Karkardooma, where a large swing, known as the Hathoda Joyride, reportedly stalled for around two minutes with people stranded in the air.

According to the police, the ride stalled due to the equal distribution of weight on both sides of the swing, each side holding up to 16 people.

"There was no mechanical defect," said a police official, adding that the issue was quickly resolved.

Following the incident, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted a thorough inspection of all fairground rides at four Ramleela events, including those in Karkardooma.

The MCD's technical team found no mechanical issues and cleared the rides for continued use, police said.

No injuries were reported, and the rides resumed operation shortly after the inspection, police added. PTI NSM NIT HIG HIG