Revenge shocker: Molestation accused out on bail, kin set victim woman's husband ablaze in Nanded

Nanded, Jan 1 (PTI) A shocking act of revenge has left a man fighting for his life in Maharashtra's Nanded district after he was allegedly set on fire by a molestation accused and his family members.The attack took place in the early hours of December 29 in Bendri village in Naigaon tehsil, hours after the main accused was released on bail.

The victim, whose wife had recently filed a police complaint against the accused, is currently hospitalised in Nanded city with severe burn injuries.

According to police officials, the chain of events began on December 22, when Santosh Madhavrao Bendrikar was booked by the Naigaon police for allegedly molesting a neighbour.

Following a week-long search, police arrested Bendrikar on December 28 in the Narsi area. However, the relief the family felt was short-lived as the accused secured bail and was back in the village within hours.

Bendrikar, accompanied by his father and brother, confronted the victim's husband for lodging a complaint with the police.

The attack took place around 5:30 AM when the victim's husband went to a tin shed near his house to provide fodder for his buffaloes.

"The accused, Santosh Bendrikar, his father Madhav, and his brother Shivkumar cornered the man. They allegedly poured petrol on him and set him ablaze," a police official said.

Hearing the man's screams, locals rushed to the spot and moved him to a hospital where his condition remains critical.

Following the incident, the Naigaon police moved swiftly to arrest all three family members and on December 30, a local court remanded them in police custody for further interrogation.

The brutal nature of the crime has led to significant tension in Bendri village with Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shyam Panegaonkar visiting the site to oversee the investigation and ensure law and order.

Police have registered a fresh case of attempt to murder against the three accused under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).