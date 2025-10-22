Revenue clerk found dead in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) The body of a consolidation clerk posted in Baheri tehsil of Bareilly district was found at his rented accommodation on Wednesday, police said.

Acting on information, police reached the spot and took the body into custody before sending it for post-mortem, officials added.

Baheri SHO Sanjay Tomar said Iman Chand (35) was a resident of Bijnor district and worked as a consolidation clerk in Baheri tehsil. He was living on rent at a house belonging to Lokesh Kumar.

Around 2 pm on Wednesday, police received information that his body was lying inside his room, Tomar said.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that Chand had been staying indoors and consuming alcohol continuously for the past two to three days. Police have informed his family and sent the body for autopsy, the officer added.