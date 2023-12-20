Revenue department's circle officer, another person held in Rs 2 lakh bribery case in Thane

Thane, Dec 20 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a circle officer of the Maharashtra revenue department and a private person in a Rs 2 lakh bribery case in Thane city, an official of the anti-graft agency said.

Police inspector Nitin Thorat of the Thane ACB, in an official release, gave the name of the accused as circle officer Mahendra Gajanan Patil (51) and Vajid Malak, 63 a private person, and said offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act were registered against the duo.

A contractor had undertaken excavation work in Thane city, but exceeded permitted limit and wanted revenue department officials not to take action against him, said the release.

He approached Patil, attached to the Thane tehsil office, who demanded Rs 10 lakh from the complainant for shielding him from action, it said.

After negotiations, the circle officer agreed to reduce the bribe amount to Rs 6 lakh to be paid in two instalments -- Rs 2 lakh on December 20 and the rest on December 23, said the ACB.

The aggrieved man lodged a complaint with the Thane ACB, whose officials laid a trap at the tehsil office in the city and caught the circle officer while accepting the first instalment of Rs 2 lakh and handing it over to the private person, it added. PTI COR RSY