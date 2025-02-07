Revenue dept rejects Oasis company plea to convert paddy field for industrial purpose

Palakkad(Kerala), Feb 7 (PTI) The Kerala Revenue Department has turned down the request from Oasis Commercial Private Limited company to convert four acres of paddy field held by it in Elappully village here.

The company made the request for its proposed brewery project in Palakkad district which is being opposed by the opposition and others.

Palakkad Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Amirthavalli rejected the company's application for conversion of the paddy field for industrial purpose, as it is not permitted under the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act.

The RDO said the company's application was rejected in September last year, but the name of the village in the order was mentioned incorrectly.

"So, we just corrected the village name as Elappully and issued it again on January 24," she told PTI.

She also said that while rejecting the application, the company was told that the land can only be used for agriculture purposes.

The state government had last month given permission to the company to set up a brewery plant in the village, inviting severe criticism from the opposition Congress and the BJP in Kerala.

The Congress has been claiming that setting up of the brewery plant in the village will lead to drinking water scarcity there.

Even CPI(M) ally CPI, which has the Revenue portfolio, has expressed concerns regarding the project. PTI HMP HMP ADB