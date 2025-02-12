Revenue Inspector caught red-handed by ACB for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe in Telangana

Hyderabad: A Revenue Inspector in Siddipet district of Telangana was on Wednesday caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh.

The accused officer was caught when he demanded and accepted the bribe from the complainant to do an official favour "over succession of land", an ACB release said here.

The money was recovered from the possession of the accused officer, it said, adding he performed his duty "improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage".

The case is under investigation.