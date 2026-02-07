Revenue inspector held for taking bribe in Kochi

Kochi, Feb 7 (PTI) A revenue inspector of the Maradu municipality in Kochi was allegedly held red-handed on Saturday while accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 to issue ownership certificates for houses, VACB sleuths said.

The accused, K Saju A G (45), is a native of Kottamkulangara in Alappuzha district, they added.

The complainant’s daughter and son-in-law, who are employed abroad, had purchased two houses within the Maradu municipal limits.

Applications for ownership certificates for those houses were submitted through an Akshaya centre on January 3, after remitting a fee of Rs 1,200, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) said.

The revenue inspector later conducted site inspections of both houses but allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 for issuing the ownership certificates.

A VACB official said that Saju allegedly took Rs 2,000 from the complainant, stating that only one ownership certificate would be issued for that amount and that a fresh application would have to be submitted through Akshaya for the second house.

After a fresh application was submitted, the revenue inspector allegedly demanded the remaining Rs 3,000 and asked the complainant to bring the amount on Saturday, VACB said.

Unwilling to pay the bribe for a legally entitled service, the complainant approached the VACB officials.

Acting on the instructions of the Ernakulam Vigilance police superintendent, a trap was laid.

"The accused was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 at the Maradu municipality office on Saturday afternoon," VACB said.

The arrested person will be produced before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court as part of the remand procedure, VACB added.