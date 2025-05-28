Revenue Inspector held in Telangana for demanding 'bribe': ACB

Hyderabad, May 28 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana on Wednesday said it has arrested a Revenue Inspector in Ranga Reddy district for allegedly demanding Rs 12 lakh as a "bribe" from a complainant for showing official favour.

The Revenue Inspector at the office of Tahsildar, Ibrahimpatnam Mandal, demanded Rs 12 lakh bribe for showing official favour "for having processed the work of adding 7 guntas of land in complainant's father's pattadar passbook and to see that the file in processed," an ACB release said here.

The accused officer there by performed his public duty improperly and dishonestly, the ACB said.

The case is under investigation. PTI VVK VVK KH