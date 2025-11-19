Revenue inspector promotion 'scam' probe: EOW conducts searches in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Nov 19 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Chhattisgarh Police conducted searches on Wednesday at 19 locations across the state in connection with the alleged revenue inspector promotion scam, an official said.

The searches were conducted in seven districts linked to the residences/premises of officers or employees engaged in printing and distribution of question papers under the Revenue Inspector examination conducting committee.

The residences/premises of revenue officials engaged in liaisoning for promotions were also searched, according to a statement issued by the EOW.

The action followed the registration of an FIR on Tuesday in connection with the RI promotion exam for village revenue officials (patwaris) conducted in January 2024. The 'scam' reportedly pertains to the alleged leak of the exam paper before the test.

Ten of these 19 locations were in Raipur, four in Surguja, and one each in Gariaband, Bemetara, Bilaspur, Kanker and Bastar districts, the release said.

EOW recovered digital evidence, transaction-related agreements, and other important documents during the searches. PTI COR NSK