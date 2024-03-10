Revenue officer found dead at home in UP

Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) The body of a revenue officer was found at his official residence here, police said on Sunday.

The officer was identified as Piyush Yadav (33), a native of Hardoi district's Pachnera village, they said.

The body of Yadav, who was posted as lekhpal, was found at his official residence in Kalan tehsil under the Mirzapur police station area, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Kumar Awasthi.

He said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and the cause of death will only be known once the report comes.

A detailed probe is underway in the matter, Awasthi said.