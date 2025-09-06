Revenue officer punished with salary stop over absence during flood in J-K's Reasi

Jammu, Sep 6 (PTI) A revenue officer's salary was withheld over his missing from his station while the district grappled with a flood-like situation, an official said on Saturday.

Reasi Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Malik took strong note of "negligence and dereliction of duty" on the part of Naib Tehsildar J R Chakalhawalan, posted at Tehsil Thakrakote.

"It has come to the notice of this office that, despite widespread heavy rain, thunderstorms, landslides and flash floods causing extensive damage to public and private infrastructure in the district, the officer was not present at his station and failed to promptly report the damage in his jurisdiction.

"The duty of the officer was to actively carry out damage assessment for facilitating relief disbursement, but his absence led to delays in the process," the DC said.

The officer was served a show-cause notice, seeking an explanation why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him.

Chakalhawalan has been given two days to respond.

Malik stressed the importance of the physical presence of field officers during heavy rain, landslides, and thunderstorms to ensure relief measures are taken on time. PTI TAS VN VN