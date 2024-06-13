Revenue official among 2 held for graft in Jammu

Jammu, Jun 13 (PTI) Two people, including a revenue department official, were caught while taking a bribe here, an official of the anti-corruption bureau said.

Patwari Parvez Ahmed and former panch Vijay Kumar alias Babu were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code, he said.

According to the ACB, the official demanded Rs 30,000 from the complainant for entering into revenue records a plot of land owned by him in Gurha Manhasan village.

The duo was caught red-handed accepting Rs 25,000 as a bribe in Pargwal tehsil of Jammu, he said.

He said searches are being conducted at the residences of both the accused.