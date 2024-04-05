Revenue official arrested for accepting bribe in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, Apr 5 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a revenue official on Friday while accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 for issuing documents related to a piece of land in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) received a complaint alleging that the official Gulshan Singh -- patwari of Halqa Machhadi in the district -- was demanding Rs 5,000 as bribe for issuing of Virsati Intqal mutations (land documents) and legal heir certificate, they said.

The patwari received an amount of Rs 2,000 as advance and further demanding balance Rs 3,000 from the complainant for issuance of the documents, the officials said.

The complainant applied through the revenue department's online portal and met the patwari for issuance of the same, they said.

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered and investigation taken up, the officials said.

During the course of investigation, a team was constituted and Patwari was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe, the officials said, adding that he was arrested on the spot.

After the arrest, searches were also conducted in the accused's in Kathua. Further investigation is on, they said. PTI AB AS AS