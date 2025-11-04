Revenue official arrested for graft in J-K’s Samba; Rs 35 lakh seized

Jammu, Nov 4 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a revenue official for graft and seized Rs 35 lakh in cash from his private vehicle in Samba district, an official said on Tuesday.

The ACB received a complaint against Sunil Kumar, posted as Patwari in Dadui Block, alleging that he had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for making corrections in a Girdawari or revenue record, he said.

After negotiations, Kumar agreed to settle for Rs 80,000.

"A discreet verification was conducted, which corroborated the demand for a bribe by the patwari and accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered and investigation taken up," the official said.

A trap team was laid, and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses. The accused was arrested on the spot by the ACB team.

The bribe money was seized from his possession, and a search of his personal vehicle led to the seizure of more than Rs 35 lakh in cash, the official said.