Revenue official arrested over bribery in J-K’s Ramban

Jammu, Aug 31 (PTI) A revenue official was arrested after he was allegedly caught taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

Farooq Ahmad, who was posted as Girdawar Sanasar, was trapped following a complaint lodged by a person alleging that the official was demanding bribe for processing his case for land record extract required by him for sale of his land, the official said.

On receipt of the complaint, he said a discreet verification was conducted, which confirmed the demand by the public servant concerned and accordingly a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the ACB Doda police station.

The bribe money was recovered from the possession of the Girdawar in presence of independent witnesses associated with the trap team, he said, adding further investigation is going on.