Revenue official caught red-handed while accepting Rs 10,000 bribe in J-K's Reasi; arrested

Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) A revenue official was arrested after he was allegedly caught red-handed while taking a bribe in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Wednesday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

Mohd Saleem Bandy, a 'girdawar' (revenue supervisor) posted in Halqa Judda in Arnas tehsil, demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant in lieu of carrying out the demarcation of his ancestral land -- a duty the accused was legally obligated to perform without any monetary consideration, the spokesman said.

On receipt of the complaint, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered and a specialised trap team headed by a deputy superintendent of police ranked officer was constituted.

The team successfully executed a trap operation, during which the accused was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses, the spokesman said.

He said the accused was arrested on the spot in strict adherence to due process, and the bribe money was recovered from his possession in the presence of witnesses.

Subsequently, a search was also conducted at the residential premises of the accused at Sallian Talab in Udhampur in the presence of a magistrate, the spokesman said, adding that two FIRs had been already registered against the accused at ACB police station in Udhampur. PTI TAS TAS ARB ARB