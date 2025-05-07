Revenue official from Thane district booked for demanding Rs 25,000 bribe

Thane, May 7 (PTI) A revenue official from Maharashtra’s Thane district has been booked for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 25,000 to update the records concerning a few plots, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Wednesday.

Accused Dattatreya Bamble is serving as a Naib Tehsildar in the Shahapur area, an ACB official said.

A 57-year-old man had approached Bamble in November last year to request a change in the ‘vishwasnat’ (trustee name) in the 7/12 extract for land parcels belonging to the Jivdani Mandir Sansthan in Shahpur taluka, said ACB’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Harshal Chavan.

The complainant’s assistant, who was following up with the revenue department, told him that Bamble had demanded Rs 25,000 to get the work done.

The complainant then approached the ACB, which confirmed via recorded conversation that Bamble had indeed made the bribe demand. However, as Bamble did not follow through on the next steps of accepting the bribe, a trap could not be set up, said the ACB official.

Based on verified audio and procedural evidence, a case was registered on Monday against Bamble under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Shahapur police station (Rural Thane), the official said. PTI COR NR