Revenue official held for accepting bribe in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Mar 15 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a revenue official for alleged demand and acceptance of a bribe from a complainant over land records in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

Shivraj Mhetre, deputy superintendent of police from ACB’s Navi Mumbai unit, said accused Kiran Arjun Gore (48) works as a revenue assistant at the Panvel tehsil office.

Gore had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from a man to facilitate the conversion of his two ancestral land parcels from “Category II to Category I under the Bombay Tenancy and Agricultural Lands Act”, he said.

The man negotiated and brought down the bribe amount to Rs 80,000, but also approached the ACB, which laid a trap.

Gore was caught on Thursday evening as he accepted Rs 40,000 as part of the bribe, the official said, adding that a case has been registered against him at the Panvel police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI COR NR