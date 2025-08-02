Revenue official held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Ahilyanagar

Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) Two persons, including a revenue official, have been arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man by threatening to register a case against him for transporting minerals illegally in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, an official said on Saturday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday caught Satish Rakhmaji Dharam (40), a revenue official, and Akshay Subhash Ghorpade (27) while accepting a bribe, the official said.

He said that the complainant alleged he had collected sand from a river using a JCB and tractor for the construction of a house.

The accused official had arrived at the construction site and claimed that the complainant had illegally transported minor minerals, and demanded Rs 50,000 to avoid a case, the complainant stated.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA ARU