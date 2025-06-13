Revenue official held in bribery case in J-K’s Poonch

Poonch/Jammu, Jun 13 (PTI) The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a revenue official for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Jameel, who was posted as a Patwari of Dhara Girdwari in the district, they said.

The complainant alleged that he needed a revenue record of his land situated in Dhara village for which he already applied via online mode on April 26. However, Patwari Jameel was demanding a bribe for providing the attested copies of the same, they said.

On receipt of a complaint against Jameel, a discreet verification was conducted, which confirmed the allegations and accordingly, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered and investigation taken up, they said.

A trap was laid and the revenue official was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant, the officials said, adding that Jameel was arrested on the spot.

Subsequently, a search was also conducted at his residence in Poonch, they said.

Further investigation is underway.