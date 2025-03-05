Revenue official held in Rajasthan for graft

Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) A revenue department personnel was arrested on Wednesday by the Anti Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 in Bharatpur district.

Director General, Anti Corruption Bureau, Dr Ravi Prakash Mehreda said the accused Dinesh Saini had demanded the bribe from the complainant in lieu of helping him in a case in court.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was held while allegedly accepting the bribe.

He has been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI SDA DV DV