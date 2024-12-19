Revenue official held over bribery in Thane district

Thane, Dec 19 (PTI) A revenue official from Maharashtra’s Thane district has been arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 to update some land records, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Thursday.

Accused Santosh Mahadeo Patil works as an assistant at the tehsildar’s office in Kalyan, the ACB said in a release.

According to the anti-graft agency, the complainant had approached Patil to get his name recorded against a piece of land that he recently bought. He also completed the necessary formalities.

However, Patil demanded Rs 40,000 to update the records, claiming that he would keep half of the amount and the remaining Rs 20,000 would go to the tehsildar.

After being alerted by the complainant, ACB laid a trap and caught Patil red-handed after he accepted the money on Wednesday evening, the release said, adding he has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI COR NR