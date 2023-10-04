Revenue official held while taking bribe

Thane, Oct 4 (PTI) A revenue department official was caught red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe at Murbad in Thane district on Wednesday, the Navi Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

Accused Sudhir Bombe, 54, is the circle officer posted at Mhasa village in Murbad taluka.

He had allegedly demanded Rs 70,000 for forwarding a favourable report to the collector in respect of a land deal between the complainant and another man, both tribals.

After the complaint was registered, a trap was laid and Bombe was arrested while allegedly accepting Rs 50,000, a part of the bribe amount, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivraj Mhetre.

Bombe was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was on, he said. PTI COR KRK