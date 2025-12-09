Revenue services must be simplified, free of complications: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Dec 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said revenue services must be simplified and made free of complications, calling for real-time implementation of the auto-mutation system for pattadar passbooks (land documents).

Reviewing the revenue department at the state secretariat, Naidu said landowners should not be forced to visit government offices repeatedly for pattadar passbooks and directed officials to overhaul the department within a year.

"Revenue services must be simplified and free of complications... the auto-mutation system must be implemented in real time for pattadar passbooks," a press release quoted him as saying.

Officials informed the chief minister that nearly two lakh complaints had been received related to mutation and pattadar passbooks, of which more than one lakh were linked to land and classification disputes.

They added that over one lakh applications were filed after the resurvey, claiming reduced land extent, and another 2.4 lakh complaints pertained to joint land parcel maps (LPMs).

The department said the land resurvey has been completed in 6,693 villages, while it remains pending in 10,123 others.

Naidu directed that the entire resurvey exercise be completed by December 2027, among other guidelines outlined in the press release.

Meanwhile, the state government has set a revenue target of more than Rs 10,000 crore for the Registration and Stamps Department for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The government has identified 430 real estate ventures and aims to facilitate around 15,570 user-friendly registrations through these projects to generate Rs 250 crore in revenue.

"In this financial year (2025-26), a target of earning Rs 10,169 crore through the Registration and Stamps Department has been set. Four hundred and thirty real estate ventures have been identified to implement an action plan to facilitate user-friendly registration," another press release summarising a review meeting chaired by Naidu said.

Between June 15, 2024, and December 1, 2025, the revenue department received more than 5.2 lakh grievances, of which over 4.5 lakh have been resolved, while about 73,000 remain under examination, it added.

The release also noted that the auto-mutation process has accelerated following governance reforms introduced in June.

The department is also reassessing more than 5.7 lakh acres of assigned land that had been placed under freehold status during the previous YSRCP government, it said. PTI STH SSK