Revert to ballot papers for civic body polls in Maharashtra, demands MNS

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday joined the Opposition demand to hold the upcoming civic body polls in the state using ballot papers.

A delegation of MNS leaders also met the State Election Commissioner with a list of demands, which included use of VVPATs (voter verifiable paper audit trails), a method of providing feedback to voters who use an electronic voting machine.

"It appears there is a problem in electoral rolls. There was also an issue of use of VVPATs," MNS leader Shirish Sawant told reporters.

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said people think democracy is in "danger".

"What is the issue in holding polls using ballot papers? If you (the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition) think you will come to power irrespective of the Thackeray cousins (Raj and Uddhav) coming together, then hold polls using ballot papers," Nandgaonkar demanded.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), too, has been demanding holding elections using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

