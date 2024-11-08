Review committees formed in all depts, will identify non-performing employees: Mizoram CM

Aizawl, Nov 8 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said committees have been formed in all departments of the government to review the service of employees.

Addressing a conference of the Mizoram Secretariat Service Association, the CM said the step was taken to ensure a qualified and efficient workforce.

"Service review committees have been formed in all departments. We will identify employees who can't perform their duties as well as those who are not fit to continue to ensure that the state has qualified and efficient employees," he said.

Lalduhoma said the quality of the state will improve as soon as the service quality of the government employees becomes good.

Earlier, the CM had said the government would take steps to terminate the services of such employees who are not fit to continue. PTI CORR SOM