Review describes how problems with fat metabolism could promote Alzheimer's disease

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) A review has suggested biological processes by which a disruption to how fat is metabolised in the body could contribute to one's risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

The findings, published in the journal Brain Network Disorders, pointed to how maintaining healthy levels of blood fat could be more important for brain health than previously thought.

Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder in which one's memory, thought processes and decision-making is steadily affected, eventually interfering with daily routine activities.

A growing body of evidence has linked Alzheimer's disease with metabolic syndrome -- a group of conditions that can often occur in combination, including diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and abnormal fat levels in blood (dyslipidaemia).

Analysing the previously published studies, researchers from Qingdao University, China, found "a strong association between how the body processes lipids in (metabolic syndrome) and the development of Alzheimer's disease".

One of the results revealed how problems of insulin regulation in diabetes can contribute to the neurodegenerative disorder.

When the body becomes insulin resistant, it is known to produce more of the hormone for managing blood sugar levels.

However, an excess of insulin can interfere with the brain's ability to clear away amyloid-beta proteins, thereby potentially resulting in the forming of harmful amyloid clumps -- a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease, the researchers found.

Inflammation in the brain is another process by which a dysregulation in cholesterol and fat metabolism can increase chances of Alzheimer's disease.

"The brain is largely composed of lipids, which are crucial for maintaining the structure and function of neurons," said author Yanping Sun from the department of neurology at the affiliated hospital of Qingdao University.

Understanding the specific processes by which dyslipidaemia contributes to Alzheimer's disease can help identify new targets for treatment, thereby helping develop therapy strategies, she added.

High blood pressure or hypertension in middle age has been studied to significantly increase of dementia -- Alzheimer's is the most common type -- later in life.

The team analysed studies that looked at brain scans and found that high blood pressure can reduce grey matter thickness and promote the development of the neurodegenerative disease.

Developing metabolic disorders in middle age too could be an important factor, as the researchers said that being overweight or obese in mid-life may be more strongly linked with dementia and cognitive decline rather than in later life.

Brain scans of these individuals revealed changes similar to those seen in Alzheimer's disease, including a reduced grey matter volume.

About a third of Alzheimer's disease cases around the world could be linked with modifiable risk factors, according to Sun.

Maintaining healthy blood fat levels may be more important for brain health than previously thought, the authors suggested.

A November 2024 study, published in The Lancet journal, estimated that about a fourth of the world's diabetics could be living in India.

Further, studies have estimated dementia prevalence in India's above-60s to be about 7.5 per cent or 88 lakh, while 3.4 crore people in this age group may be suffering from mild or major neurocognitive disorders, affecting one's faculties such as memory, attention and language. PTI KRS AS AS