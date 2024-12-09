Review meet: CM emphasises need to explore Maharashtra's potential to improve quality of life

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a review meeting with senior officials at Vidhan Bhavan on Monday during which he emphasised the need to explore the state's immense potential to provide a better quality of life to its citizens.

Additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries were among those who took part, an official said.

The CM highlighted the importance of infrastructure development and the implementation of flagship projects and directed officials to adopt a transparent, fast-paced, and people-centric approach, he said.

Fadnavis announced the creation of an additional war room in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) to monitor the progress of development works and to expedite them.

"Maharashtra is a land of infinite potential, and it's high time we do justice to that potential. We must ensure its optimum utilisation to serve and give a better life to the people of Maharashtra," the CM said in a post on X.

He also discussed priorities and outlined several measures, including aggressive coordination with the Central government to accelerate development, grievance redressal mechanisms to address issues at the grassroots level, and enhanced efficiency in public interaction initiatives like Lokshahi Din.

Fadnavis instructed officials to focus on improving 'Ease of Living' for citizens by leveraging technology and innovation and stressed the importance of field visits by district guardian secretaries and other senior officials to ensure effective governance at the local level.

There is a need to resolve problems faced by government employees to improve administrative efficiency, Fadnavis said.

Calling for strengthened infrastructure planning, Fadnavis directed the chief secretary to enhance the existing war room for infrastructure projects and develop fresh strategies for their execution.

Flagship schemes were also prioritised, with the aim of ensuring their benefits reach citizens quickly and effectively, the official said.

The chief minister announced that departments demonstrating exceptional performance would be recognised and honoured during cabinet meetings. PTI ND BNM