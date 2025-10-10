Review meeting held for revenue department of Thane district

Thane, Oct 10 (PTI ) A comprehensive review meeting of the revenue department of Thane collectorate was held on Friday under Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge, an official said.

The review covered the state government's 150-day programme, progress under e-governance and service delivery initiatives, activities undertaken during the service fortnight, land acquisition for major projects, revenue cases, sand availability and regulation, mutation matters etc, he added.

During his address, Kharge said the revenue department is the face of the government and its functioning should reflect responsibility, transparency, and reliability.

Thane has immense potential for development, and the credibility and efficiency of the revenue department are crucial to sustaining this growth, Kharge added.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Collector Harishchandra Patil, Resident Deputy Collector Sandeep Mane, among others, along with revenue officers, sub divisional officers and tehsildars from Thane district.